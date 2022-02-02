Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPEM opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $61.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82.

