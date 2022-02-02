Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,799 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apria were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apria by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Apria by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apria by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Shares of APR stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $46,090.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $279,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,764 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,356.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

