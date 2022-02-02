Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after buying an additional 250,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after buying an additional 946,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after buying an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.70. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

