Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,097 Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBWR. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWR stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $70.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15.

