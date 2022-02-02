AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.62.

AFCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

