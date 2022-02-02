Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. 332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,506. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

