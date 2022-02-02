Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 45.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,918 shares during the quarter. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.3% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 56,280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. 1,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,859. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In other news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $816,528.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,822. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

