Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Environmental Impact Acquisition makes up approximately 0.7% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of Environmental Impact Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 6,130.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 674,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 663,346 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,327,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 109.9% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 414,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 217,041 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,434,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ENVI traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,867. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.