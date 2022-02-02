Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,281,000 after acquiring an additional 875,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,327,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,189,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,119,000 after buying an additional 55,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,959. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.28.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,255 shares of company stock worth $24,106,706. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.23.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

