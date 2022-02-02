Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells $526,950.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Agilysys stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 91,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,768. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $953.18 million, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.45.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $14,525,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 315,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 95,168 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 118.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 93,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,162,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 29.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 81,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
