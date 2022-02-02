Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells $526,950.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilysys stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 91,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,768. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $953.18 million, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.45.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $14,525,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 315,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 95,168 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 118.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 93,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,162,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 29.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 81,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.