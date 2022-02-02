AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

AGNC stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.98. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

The company also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

