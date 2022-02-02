Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,711 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,836,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $49,135,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $45,866,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 725,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. 34,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,918. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

