Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 535,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $328,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Shepler bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 60,073 shares of company stock valued at $770,188 in the last ninety days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AKYA opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Akoya Biosciences
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.
