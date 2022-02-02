Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $0.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.00. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 42.75% from the company’s current price.

AKU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lowered Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AKU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 77,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,111. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63. Akumin has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akumin will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Akumin by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akumin by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akumin by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akumin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

