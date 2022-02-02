Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $79.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

ALK stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 11,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,012. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,315,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

