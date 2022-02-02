Alerus Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Alerus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $487.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

