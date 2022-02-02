Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY22 guidance to $8.26-8.46 EPS.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.87. 38,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

