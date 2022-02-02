Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $16.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,711,000 after purchasing an additional 434,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,363,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 235,792 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,630,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,539,000 after purchasing an additional 304,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.10%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
