Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $16.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,711,000 after purchasing an additional 434,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,363,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 235,792 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,630,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,539,000 after purchasing an additional 304,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. 1,626,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,656. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.