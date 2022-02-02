Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,510 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after buying an additional 235,792 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 175,462 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AQN shares. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.