Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,135. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,642 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

