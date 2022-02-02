Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.
NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,135. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
