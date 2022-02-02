Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $193-197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.93 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,642 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

