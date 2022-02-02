Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.65. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $15.03.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

In other news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 44.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 147.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.