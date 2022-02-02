Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Sage Therapeutics worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on SAGE. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.
About Sage Therapeutics
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
