Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 71,463 Shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.72% of Level One Bancorp worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Level One Bancorp stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $307.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

