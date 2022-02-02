Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 18,760 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.56% of Wabash National worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WNC. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 288,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wabash National by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 220,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 188,561 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Wabash National by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after acquiring an additional 163,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

NYSE WNC opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.