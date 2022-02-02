Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,417 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Columbia Banking System worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,792,000 after buying an additional 200,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after buying an additional 152,814 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLB. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

