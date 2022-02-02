Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 846 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of US Foods worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $175,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE:USFD opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

