Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,680 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 101.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 89,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,164,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

