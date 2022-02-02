Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of National Health Investors worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,754,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 183,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,622,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 86,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

