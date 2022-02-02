AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.