Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Euronav were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

EURN opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.29. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.97%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

