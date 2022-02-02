Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,088,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,484,000 after buying an additional 831,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vector Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after buying an additional 143,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after buying an additional 98,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after buying an additional 83,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

