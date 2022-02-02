Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $124.19 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -302.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

