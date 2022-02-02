AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Shares Up 0.5%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.20. 83,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 58,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 412,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 11.46% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.