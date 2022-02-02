Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after purchasing an additional 687,374 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,529,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129,870 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.