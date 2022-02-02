Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Announces Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,757.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,914.49 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,829.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,828.21.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,248.31.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $51,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,945 shares of company stock valued at $409,114,251. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,098,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.