Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,630.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,272.70.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded up $218.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,976.02. 159,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,829.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2,828.21. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,914.49 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,945 shares of company stock worth $409,114,251 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.