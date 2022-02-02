Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,260.03.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $236.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,993.74. The stock had a trading volume of 133,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,232. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,914.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,829.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,828.21.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total transaction of $115,744.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,945 shares of company stock worth $409,114,251. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

