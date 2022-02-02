Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,752.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,823.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,812.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,906.37 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,345.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

