Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,500.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,345.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,752.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,823.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,812.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,906.37 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

