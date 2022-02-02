Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $84.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.45.

NYSE:AYX opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 71.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Alteryx by 54.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

