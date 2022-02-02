Aluna.Social (ALN) Price Hits $0.0217 on Top Exchanges

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Aluna.Social coin can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Aluna.Social has a market cap of $818,924.23 and $37,761.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00042730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00116370 BTC.

Aluna.Social (ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,716,866 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

