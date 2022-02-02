Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 194.91% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of AMRN opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Amarin has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Amarin by 564.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amarin during the third quarter worth approximately $43,350,000. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amarin by 36.4% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after buying an additional 1,155,337 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Amarin by 57.5% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Amarin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 706,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

