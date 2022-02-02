Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Maryland Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.6% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after acquiring an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,280 shares of company stock valued at $126,739,208. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $31.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3,055.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,256. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,295.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,371.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

