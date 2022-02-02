Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor updated its FY22 guidance to $0.79-0.82 EPS.

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,468,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,621. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

