Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.