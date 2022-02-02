Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$5.11-5.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.43-4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 740,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,028. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.90. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.