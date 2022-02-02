American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 11,581 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.37.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

