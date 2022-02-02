American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 2,776 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

