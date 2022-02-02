American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Trade Desk by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 956,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Trade Desk by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,408,000 after acquiring an additional 408,775 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 124.72, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

